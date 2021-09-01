Left Menu

Karnal SDM shifted, days after his 'break their heads' remark

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:57 IST
  Country:
  India

The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 19 IAS officers, including Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who was recently caught on tape allegedly telling policemen dealing with a farmers' protest to ''break their heads''. Sinha will now be the additional secretary of the Citizen Resources Information Department, a government order said, adding that he has been shifted against a vacant post.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier admitted that the choice of words by Ayush Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was wrong but had defended the police action.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had also disapproved his remark and had promised action against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

