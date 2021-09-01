Night curfew, weekend curfew to continue in DK

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday to 5 am Monday will continue to be in force in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala.

An order to this effect was issued by DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra. The guidelines in the order, issued as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing border with Kerala, will continue till September 13, Rajendra said.

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Marriages will be permitted by local authorities with a participation of a maximum number of 50 persons.

Rajendra said all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in DK should bring Covid-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours and go into quarantine for a week.

