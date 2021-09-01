Left Menu

Night curfew, weekend curfew to continue in DK

The guidelines in the order, issued as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing border with Kerala, will continue till September 13, Rajendra said.Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:07 IST
Night curfew, weekend curfew to continue in DK
  • Country:
  • India

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday to 5 am Monday will continue to be in force in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala.

An order to this effect was issued by DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra. The guidelines in the order, issued as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing border with Kerala, will continue till September 13, Rajendra said.

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Marriages will be permitted by local authorities with a participation of a maximum number of 50 persons.

Rajendra said all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in DK should bring Covid-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours and go into quarantine for a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021