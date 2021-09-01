Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:29 IST
2 held for selling stolen vehicles
Police on Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in selling stolen vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Police acted on a tip off that a group of persons were obtaining registration certificates of “accidental and total loss vehicles very meticulously” and selling them to gullible customers by inserting the chassis numbers, they said.

This group has duped many innocent people of lakhs by fraudulent means.

In this regard, a case was registered at Rajouri police station, they added.

During investigation, Saleem Mailk, a workshop owner and Mohammad Wahid were arrested and six vehicles seized.

Further investigation is going on and more recovery and arrest are expected, they said.

