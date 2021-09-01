PAC constable, held for outraging woman’s modesty, denied bail

A constable, arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, was on Wednesday denied bail by a Muzaffarnagar court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar refused to grant bail to Constable Rajan Kumar of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary saying no case is made out for granting the relief at this juncture.

Kumar, posted with PAC in Meerut, was accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the woman travelling on a scooter on August 26. On the victim’s complaint, the police had booked the constable after identifying him on the basis of footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)