Left Menu

PAC constable, held for outraging woman’s modesty, denied bail

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:36 IST
PAC constable, held for outraging woman’s modesty, denied bail
  • Country:
  • India

A constable, arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, was on Wednesday denied bail by a Muzaffarnagar court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar refused to grant bail to Constable Rajan Kumar of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary saying no case is made out for granting the relief at this juncture.

Kumar, posted with PAC in Meerut, was accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the woman travelling on a scooter on August 26. On the victim’s complaint, the police had booked the constable after identifying him on the basis of footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021