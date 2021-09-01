Four run over by speeding train in Jharkhand

Four persons, including three women, came under the wheels of the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express while crossing a railway track in Chakradharpur in Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said. All the four, residents of Tilangjori village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, were returning home after visiting a bank when the incident took place in the afternoon, Officer-in-Charge of Chakradharpur Police Station Praveen Kumar said. The deceased could be identified with the help of their Aadhaar cards, he said, adding, the bodies were severely mutilated.

A 70-year-old woman is among the dead, Kumar said.

