The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the suspicious death of Sahibganj Women Police Station in-charge Rupa Tirkey to CBI and directed it to start the probe without delay.A High Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi ordered the CBI investigation.Devanand Oraon, the father of late Rupa Tirkey, had filed a petition in the High Court, urging a CBI inquiry into her death.A police sub inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had allegedly committed suicide in early May at her government provided accomodation in Sahibganj.Her body was found hanging at the residence.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:03 IST
J'Khand HC orders CBI probe into suspicious death of SI Rupa Tirkey
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the suspicious death of Sahibganj Women Police Station in-charge Rupa Tirkey to CBI and directed it to start the probe without delay.

A High Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi ordered the CBI investigation.

Devanand Oraon, the father of late Rupa Tirkey, had filed a petition in the High Court, urging a CBI inquiry into her death.

A police sub inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had allegedly committed suicide in early May at her government provided accomodation in Sahibganj.

Her body was found hanging at the residence. Justice Dwivedi said in his order that prima facie several things have been found suspicious in this case.

After the death of Rupa Tirkey, her viscera has not been kept safe. The appellant has said that there are five wounds on her body. Documents in this regard have also been produced by the applicant. Political pressure has also been created on Rupa's relatives. The names of many people close to power have also come to the fore in this case. Phone call details have also been presented in support of this claim.

The court said that even after going through the documents produced in this case, many discrepancies are coming to the fore and under the cirumstances the case is completely fit for CBI investigation.

In its order, the court said, ''The CBI should start the investigation of this matter without any delay.'' However, the court also said in its order that the one-member inquiry commission constituted by the government in this matter will continue to conduct its hearing. The petition filed for quashing of this commission was dismissed by the court.

Tirkey's father Devanand Oraon had earlier told the bench that the post-mortem report showed that Rupa Tirkey had bruises on her body before she died. The court was told that Tirkey was probing several important cases. After considering all the facts, the court today ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter. At the same time, taking suo motu cognizance of the state's Advocate General and Additional Advocate General for contemptuous conduct in this case, the court today ordered initiating contempt proceedings against them.

