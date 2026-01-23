Global News Roundup: From Iraq to Ukraine and Beyond

Recent global news highlights include the U.S. encouraging countries to repatriate their citizens from Iraqi facilities housing ISIS members, with Secretary Marco Rubio applauding Iraq's initiative to secure these terrorists. Additionally, the U.S. has permitted China to buy Venezuelan oil but insists on avoiding unfair pricing.

Russian forces have launched deadly strikes in southeastern Ukraine, causing casualties and damage. Meanwhile, in Davos, Somaliland's president sought to highlight investment opportunities to Eric Trump. Simultaneously, changes in U.S. military presence in the Middle East reflect growing tensions with Iran.

U.S. President Trump has further cemented deals securing access to Greenland under a NATO framework. Amid various international developments, ongoing efforts to mitigate crises in regions such as Haiti and Gaza further underscore the complexity of global politics.