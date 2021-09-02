Left Menu

UK's Raab to discuss Afghanistan with Qatar's emir on Thursday

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:30 IST
UK's Raab to discuss Afghanistan with Qatar's emir on Thursday
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will on Thursday visit Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Raab's office said.

"The prospects of getting Kabul airport up and running and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders (are) top of the agenda," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Raab will also meet his Qatari counterpart and the British embassy to Afghanistan, which has temporarily relocated to Qatar, his office said.

