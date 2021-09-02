Ex Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer arrested
The CBI has arrested former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to subvert the probe against him, officials said.
Daga, arrested from Mumbai, has been brought to Delhi on transit remand where he will be produced before a competent court, they said.
