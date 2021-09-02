Left Menu

Ex Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:50 IST
The CBI has arrested former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to subvert the probe against him, officials said.

Daga, arrested from Mumbai, has been brought to Delhi on transit remand where he will be produced before a competent court, they said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

