Left Menu

North East Delhi riots: HC quashes four FIRs lodged for same incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:05 IST
North East Delhi riots: HC quashes four FIRs lodged for same incident
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has quashed four FIRs lodged for the alleged offenses of looting and setting on fire a compound during the North East Delhi riots last year, saying there cannot be a second FIR and fresh investigation for the same cognizable offense.

The high court said five separate FIRs cannot be registered for the very same incident as it is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court.

While maintaining one FIR, it quashed the other four lodged in March last year at the Jaffrabad Police Station.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offenses are different. As stated earlier, a perusal of the charge sheets filed in the respective FIRs shows that they are more or less identical and the accused are also the same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused the same can be placed on record in the FIR."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021