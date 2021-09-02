Left Menu

Four Kerala fishermen die as boat capsizes

Four fishermen died and some were injured as their boat capsized in rough tidal waves in the seas off a beach in Oachira in this southern Kerala district on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:07 IST
Four Kerala fishermen die as boat capsizes
  • Country:
  • India

Four fishermen died and some were injured as their boat capsized in rough tidal waves in the seas off a beach in Oachira in this southern Kerala district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around one nautical mile away from Azheeckal beach in the morning soon after the boat carrying 16 fishermen ventured out into the sea for fishing, they said.

Fishing boats in the area reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Police said while six fishermen escaped from the ill-fated boat, 10 persons who suffered injuries were taken to various hospitals in Karunagappally and other areas but four lost their lives.

The deceased hail from different fishing hamlets in the area, they said.

According to fishermen, the boat, in which the fishermen were travelling, had overturned following sudden high tidal waves. The sea was calm until then, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021