Left Menu

Maha: Man's body found in Thane lake, police suspect murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:15 IST
Maha: Man's body found in Thane lake, police suspect murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 36-year-old contract labourer was found in a lake here in Maharashtra and police suspect it to be case of murder, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified Chandrakant Laxman Shelar, a resident of Ghansoli area in Navi Mumbai township here, had gone missing and his family members lodged a complaint at Rabale police station on August 27, Vitthalwadi police station's inspector Dhananjay Pundalik Kapre said.

Later, the victim's highly decomposed body was found in a lake at Chinchpada in Kalyan town of Thane district on August 30 and the police then registered an accidental death report, he said.

However, during the postmortem, injury marks were found on the victim's neck, following which the police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said. Efforts were on to nab the culprits and to ascertain the motive behind the killing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021