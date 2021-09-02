55-year-old woman shot at by son in Delhi's Mundka: Police

A 55-year-old woman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after she was shot at allegedly by her 35-year-old son following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said on Thursday.

The injured woman, Roshini, is currently under medical observation.

Police said the accused, Sandeep, is absconding since the incident took place on Wednesday night. The accused is currently unemployed and earns a living from the rent from their village land, they added.

After the incident, he allegedly came out of his house shouting that he had shot his mother, a senior police officer said.

''Around 9 pm on Wednesday, a PCR call was received at the Mundka police station regarding gun-firing and the injured woman was taken to the Action Balaji Hospital by a relative, Pardeep, who lives nearby, while her son is absconding,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that Sandeep is going through a marital dispute with his wife Ritu, who lives separately in Rohini. They have been married for over six years and have a five-year-old daughter who lives with Sandeep and his mother.

''When a quarrel began between Sandeep and his mother on Wednesday night, the woman managed to lock his five-year-old daughter inside a bathroom to ensure that she does not get harmed in any way if the situation goes out of control. He then allegedly opened fire at his mother and came out of the house shouting to the neighbours about his act of firing,'' the officer said.

Before the incident, the accused had also called up his brother-in-law in Haryana, informing him about his intention to kill himself or someone else. His brother-in-law tried to calm him down and cautioned him against taking any such step.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused even as further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause and exact sequence of events that unfolded on the night of the incident, police said.

