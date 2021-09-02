WB govt appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT probe on post-poll violence

Left Menu

The West Bengal government has appointed ten IPS officers to assist a special investigating team SIT formed by the Calcutta High Court to probe cases of post-poll violence in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:20 IST
  • India

The West Bengal government has appointed ten IPS officers to assist a special investigating team (SIT) formed by the Calcutta High Court to probe cases of post-poll violence in the state, a senior official said on Thursday. The officers have been deployed for north, west and south zones of the state as well as for the Kolkata Police areas, he said. ''The services of the IPS officers are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta (sic),'' an order issued by the state home department stated. A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered the constitution of the SIT comprising IPS officers Soumen Mitra, Suman Bala Sahoo and Ranbir Kumar to look into the incidents of post-poll violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

