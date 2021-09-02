Polish president imposes state of emergency on Belarus border
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's president has imposed a state of emergency in parts of two regions bordering Belarus, his spokesman said on Thursday, an unprecedented move in the country's post-communist history that follows a sharp increase in migration.
The government formally asked President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday to impose a state of emergency for 30 days in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Belarus
- Andrzej Duda
Advertisement