Polish president imposes state of emergency on Belarus border

Poland's president has imposed a state of emergency in parts of two regions bordering Belarus, his spokesman said on Thursday, an unprecedented move in the country's post-communist history that follows a sharp increase in migration.

The government formally asked President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday to impose a state of emergency for 30 days in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie regions.

