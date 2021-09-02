Left Menu

Duplicate toners of prominent printer brands seized, one arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:51 IST
A 32-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly manufacturing duplicate toners of prominent printer brands, police said on Thursday.

Stock and equipment worth Rs 2.74 crore were seized, they added.

The toners were meant to be exported to Japan, Belgium, Germany, Spain and UK for meeting online orders, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Unit 10 of the city crime branch conducted a raid at an industrial unit in Motilal Nagar No 2 in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday, he said.

Duplicate toners bearing brand names and logos of two prominent companies, boxes, stickers, a computer and a thermal printer, valued at Rs 2.74 crore altogether, were seized from the unit and its owner Vipul S Sandha was arrested, he said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and the Copyright Act. Further probe was on, the official said.

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

