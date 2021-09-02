Duplicate toners of prominent printer brands seized, one arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly manufacturing duplicate toners of prominent printer brands, police said on Thursday.

Stock and equipment worth Rs 2.74 crore were seized, they added.

The toners were meant to be exported to Japan, Belgium, Germany, Spain and UK for meeting online orders, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Unit 10 of the city crime branch conducted a raid at an industrial unit in Motilal Nagar No 2 in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday, he said.

Duplicate toners bearing brand names and logos of two prominent companies, boxes, stickers, a computer and a thermal printer, valued at Rs 2.74 crore altogether, were seized from the unit and its owner Vipul S Sandha was arrested, he said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and the Copyright Act. Further probe was on, the official said.

