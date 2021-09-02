Left Menu

Senior prison official quits in MP

Gopal Tamrakar, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Jabalpur Range, said on Thursday that he had resigned from service for personal reasons.I put in papers yesterday.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gopal Tamrakar, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Jabalpur Range), said on Thursday that he had resigned from service for ''personal reasons''.

“I put in papers yesterday. I have opted for voluntary retirement for personal reasons ten months ahead of my retirement,'' he told PTI.

He planned to work for social causes including rehabilitation of prisoners who face livelihood problems on release, he said.

Tamrakar had won President's `Vishishta Sewa' medal in 2021 and `Sudharatmak Sewa' medal in 2005. The central jail at Jabalpur was named after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during his tenure as superintendent.

All 4,000-odd inmates of the prison have been vaccinated against coronavirus and no death due to the viral infection was reported in the jail, Tamrakar noted.

