Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping three minors in Latur

The accused frequently raped the minors by threatening and beating them whenever he got a chance, it was stated.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:03 IST
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping three minor girls.

Special POCSO judge B C Kamble on Monday sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, advocate Mangesh Mahindrakar said on Thursday.

As per the case details, the accused, a resident of Latur, was related to the victims and was having an illicit relationship with their mother from May 2007 to Oct 2017. The accused frequently raped the minors by threatening and beating them whenever he got a chance, it was stated. The court found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

