Maha: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Virar

A 52-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said. The Railway Police found the body of Niteen Gandhi on the tracks in the morning and sent it for post-mortem, an official said.

Gandhi had served as a station master in the Railways for some time and lived with his mother in Virar. The man had set out from his home in the early hours of the day and was later found dead on the tracks, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

