HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday(times in GMT): 1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play got underway at Flushing Meadows after a delayed start, with top seed Ash Barty taking on Denmark's Clara Tauson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic is in action against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, while seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Court 5.

