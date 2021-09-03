2 shot dead in UP’s Etawah

Two people were shot dead in Jaswantnagar Police Station area here on Thursday when they had gone to resolve a marriage-related dispute, police said.

The victims have been identified as Ram Shankar and Kailash Chandra, both aged 50 years, police said.

The duo had gone to the house of Sarvesh Yadav Fauji in Janki Puram locality on Kachora Road to resolve a marital dispute between his son Shivam and daughter-in-law Neha when they were shot dead, Superintendent of Police (city) Kapil Dev Singh said.

Shivam got married to Neha, a resident of Nagla Makund village of Thana Karhal area of Mainpuri district, about a year ago, police said.

One of the victims is a relative of Neha, they added.

Three people, including Shivam and his parents, were arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, he added.

