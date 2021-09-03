Left Menu

2 shot dead in UP’s Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:01 IST
2 shot dead in UP’s Etawah
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were shot dead in Jaswantnagar Police Station area here on Thursday when they had gone to resolve a marriage-related dispute, police said.

The victims have been identified as Ram Shankar and Kailash Chandra, both aged 50 years, police said.

The duo had gone to the house of Sarvesh Yadav Fauji in Janki Puram locality on Kachora Road to resolve a marital dispute between his son Shivam and daughter-in-law Neha when they were shot dead, Superintendent of Police (city) Kapil Dev Singh said.

Shivam got married to Neha, a resident of Nagla Makund village of Thana Karhal area of Mainpuri district, about a year ago, police said.

One of the victims is a relative of Neha, they added.

Three people, including Shivam and his parents, were arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021