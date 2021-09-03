Court junks MP plea for additional probe into rape case against him

A special Allahabad court for lawmakers on Thursday dismissed BSP MP Atul Rai’s plea to order an additional probe in the rape case against him.

The alleged rape victim of the BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Mau had recently committed self-immolation along with her friend before the Supreme Court. The two had subsequently died of their burn injuries in a New Delhi hospital during their treatment.

While junking Rai’s plea, the special court fixed September 7 to record the statement of accused MP Rai and directed the Allahabad senior superintendent of police to ensure that Rai be produced in the court for the purpose.

Prosecution counsel Gulab Chand Agrahari said that the court dismissed Rai’s plea taking into account the prosecution’s written objection to it.

In this case, the court has already recorded the deposition of nine witnesses, including the late rape victim, Agrhari told PTI.

He said on the victim’s complaint, Lanka police station of Varanasi had lodged a criminal case of rape and cheating besides other offences against the accused MP.

The alleged rape victim had accused Rai of raping her on March 7, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)