Turkey 'evaluating' Kabul airport reopening

Turkey's foreign minister says his country is evaluating plans to reopen Kabul's airport.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Thursday in Ankara that Hamid Karzai International Airport could be reopened in two stages for military flights and later for commercial flights. “Now there are requests from the Taliban and some countries to cooperate with us. We're evaluating all of this,” Cavusoglu said at the news conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Turkey has been operating the airport for six years before the American pullout and the Taliban's resurgence. Those leaders, along with Qatar's, have been in discussions about the reopening. Kaag said the Netherlands wanted to help with technical matters or security at the airport.

