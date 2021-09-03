Left Menu

Three persons, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested from the citys airport area for their alleged involvement in a SIM box racket, police said on Thursday.Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the West Bengal Special Task Force STF nabbed the trio and seized at least 23 SIM boxes, with a capacity to store 256 SIM slots from different locations, he said. Further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 01:11 IST
Three held in Kolkata for involvement in ‘SIM box’ racket
Three persons, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested from the city's airport area for their alleged involvement in a ‘SIM box’ racket, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) nabbed the trio and seized at least 23 SIM boxes, with a capacity to store 256 SIM slots from different locations, he said. Around 400 preactivated SIM cards, WiFi modems of different service providers, laptops and other communication equipment were also seized from their possession.

An FIR has been lodged with the Airport Police Station in this connection.

''Apart from the Bangladeshi national, the other two are from Siliguri and Jalpaiguri districts. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said. According to cyber experts, a SIM box contains a number of SIM cards linked to a gateway, but stored separately, making it difficult to locate and identify the origin of phone calls.

