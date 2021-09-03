SIT formed to probe into Supertech Twin Towers case

Left Menu

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up on Thursday for the Supertech Twin Towers case on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up on Thursday for the Supertech Twin Towers case on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The team has been instructed to submit a report within a week after probing into the matter.

Committee of Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Village Development, Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Rajiv Sabbarwal, Chief Town and Village Planner Anoop Kumar Srivastava are part of this four-member team. The Chief Minister on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the guilty officials in the Noida twin towers case.

The development comes after the Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, upheld the Allahabad High Court's verdict that had ordered the demolition of two 40-storey twin towers; Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A judgment passed by the two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice M R Shah said that the construction was illegal and the result of collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech. (ANI)

