New Zealand attacker shot dead after injuring people at mall

New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured several people in a serious incident unfolding at a mall in the city of Auckland, they said on Friday.

"Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people," they said in a statement.

"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)