New Zealand attacker shot dead after injuring people at mall
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:11 IST
- New Zealand
New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured several people in a serious incident unfolding at a mall in the city of Auckland, they said on Friday.
"Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people," they said in a statement.
"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene."
