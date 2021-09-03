Lt Gen Menon reviews operational preparedness of Snow Leopard Brigade in Ladakh
14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade.
- Country:
- India
14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade.
"Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh", said an official tweet from PRO Defence Srinagar.
Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Corps
- PRO Defence
- PGK Menon
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Western Command commander visits Kharga Corps
FEATURE-Biden 'climate corps' plan excites young Americans seeking green jobs
Fire & Fury Corps celebrates 22nd raising day in Leh
Women should play proactive role in curbing terrorism in J-K: GOC Chinar Corps
GoC 9 corps receives ‘Victory Flame’ in Manali