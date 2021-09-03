Left Menu

Lt Gen Menon reviews operational preparedness of Snow Leopard Brigade in Ladakh

14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh", said an official tweet from PRO Defence Srinagar.

Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

