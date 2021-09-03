India-Russia friendship has stood test of time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that the India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time and noted the ''robust'' cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the vaccination program. Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Modi said energy is another major pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries and that India and Russia can together help bring stability to the global energy market.

Noting that India has a talented and dedicated workforce while the Far East is rich in resources, the prime minister said there is tremendous scope for Indian talent to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East.

He recalled his 2019 visit to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the forum and the then announcement of India's commitment to an ''Act Far East policy''.

The policy is an important part of India's ''special and privileged strategic partnership'' with Russia, Modi said.

