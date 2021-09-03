Beijing city said to be looking to take Didi under state control - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:22 IST
- Country:
- China
China's city of Beijing is said to be looking to take Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global under state control, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Friday.
Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- Bloomberg News
- Didi Global
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China sets firmer yuan midpoint fix, pushing basket index to 5-1/2-year high
China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app
China's yuan eases, but basket index rises to 5-1/2-year high
China shares fall on lingering growth concerns; tech weighs on Hong Kong
China, U.S. maintaining 'normal communication' on trade, economic fronts - China ministry