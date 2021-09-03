EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban
The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfills commitments such as security and human rights,
"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.
The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organized crime.
