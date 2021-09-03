Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP's Ballia: Police

A criminal wanted in 32 cases lodged in various states was allegedly killed on Friday in an encounter with the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police here, officials said. Harish Paswan had allegedly killed former district Panchyat member Jalesar Singh in Bairaiya here and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, police said. Paswan was wanted in 32 criminal cases, including murder, loot and extortion, lodged in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhatisgarh and UP. The accused was killed in an encounter this afternoon, Superintendent of Police, Ramkaran Naiyar told reporters here.

The encounter took place when Paswan, a resident of Babubel village, was surrounded by the police team when he was going to meet his accomplice. The accused started firing following which he was killed in an exchange of fire, he added.

