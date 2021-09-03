Left Menu

New Delhi station redevelopment: Baijal asks DDA, other depts to facilitate clearances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the DDA, police, and other associated departments to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances for the timely implementation of the New Delhi station redevelopment project.

He said this during a meeting of the 'apex committee' on this project.

''Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the 'Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station' under the TOD policy,'' the Lt Governor (L-G) tweeted.

Officials of the DDA, Delhi Police, and other departments concerned were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project, he said.

The meeting was attended by the CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Vice-Chairman of DDA Anurag Jain, the VC of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and senior officers of stakeholder organizations.

''Status of the project including the grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (ZIP) was reviewed,'' the L-G tweeted.

''While appreciating the progress made so far advised the officials to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of wastewater for non-potable purposes, besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian-friendly pathways,'' he added.

