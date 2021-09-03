People gather at Jama Masjid demanding justice for woman found dead in Surajkund

A video has emerged online on Friday purportedly showing several people standing on the stairs of Jama Masjid in old Delhi demanding justice for a woman whose body was found in Faridabad's Surajkund area last week. The video showed people gathering after the Friday prayers with placards in their hands demanding justice for the woman and capital punishment for the accused. The body of the woman was found on August 27. Mohammad Nizamuddin (25), a resident of Jaitpur Extension, had come to the Kalindi Kunj Police Station and confessed that on August 26, he had fatally injured his wife in Surajkund, police had said.

According to the police, the man said he was working with the civil defence.

In January last year, a woman, resident of Sangam Vihar, came to the DM office in Lajpat Nagar here after being selected in the civil defence. They reportedly become friends, police had said.

According to Nizamuddin, they got married at Saket court on June 11 but he later learnt that the woman had relations with some other people. He tried to counsel her on several occasions but she refused to pay heed, police had said.

He further said on August 26, she called him to Lajpat Nagar and they headed towards Surajkund on his bike. An argument ensued and in fit of rage, he repeatedly attacked the victim with a knife and thereafter, hid her body in the bushes, they had said. However, the next morning he confessed to his crime at Kalindi Kunj Police Station, they said, adding a case has been registered at Surajkund Police Station. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the murder of the woman in Faridabad and initiated an enquiry into it.

The commission has sent a notice to the station house officer of Surajkund Police Station in Faridabad, according to a statement. The DCW had also asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR and other details by September 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)