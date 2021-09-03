Left Menu

Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

Al Qahtani arrived in Kabul on Friday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, said a Qatari source familiar with the visit. The Gulf state has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the militant group's political office since 2013.

Qatar is working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan, a Qatari foreign ministry official said on Friday.

Qatar was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani said in a statement. Al Qahtani arrived in Kabul on Friday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, said a Qatari source familiar with the visit.

The Gulf state has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the militant group's political office since 2013. The Taliban negotiated the U.S. military withdrawal and separate talks with the Afghan government in Qatar.

