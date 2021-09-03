Jaishankar addresses Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday addressed the Gymnich meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers here during which a "lively discussion" on the Indo-Pacific, the Afghanistan situation and India-EU ties took place.

Jaishankar is in the central European nation as part of a four-day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark to enhance India-EU ties and for bilateral talks.

Jaishankar thanked his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logarfor the invitation.

"Addressed the #Gymnich meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Bled, Slovenia. Lively discussion on Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and India-EU ties. Thank @AnzeLog for the invitation," he said on Twitter.

Slovenia currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union and invited Jaishankar to attend the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU states. The EU is comprised of 27 countries.

The crisis in Afghanistan was on the agenda of the closed-door ministerial discussions on Thursday.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos and deaths.

