Left Menu

PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:49 IST
PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Prime Minister responded positively to Rao's request and assured that land would be allotted for the construction of the building.

The request came as the Telangana Chief Minister called on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in New Delhi today. "During the meeting, Telangana CM requested PM Modi to allot land to construct 'Telangana Bhavan' in New Delhi, like other states.

PM Modi, who responded positively, gave assurance that land would be allotted for construction of the building," said Telangana CMO. Telangana CMO further informed that the Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to the inauguration of the Yadadri temple. The state government has taken up the renovation of the Yadadri temple as a prestigious programme.

Rao told PM Modi that the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple would be held in October or November. The Prime Minister responded positively and gave clear assurance that he would attend the inaugural programme, the CMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021