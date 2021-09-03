PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Prime Minister responded positively to Rao's request and assured that land would be allotted for the construction of the building.

The request came as the Telangana Chief Minister called on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in New Delhi today. "During the meeting, Telangana CM requested PM Modi to allot land to construct 'Telangana Bhavan' in New Delhi, like other states.

PM Modi, who responded positively, gave assurance that land would be allotted for construction of the building," said Telangana CMO. Telangana CMO further informed that the Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to the inauguration of the Yadadri temple. The state government has taken up the renovation of the Yadadri temple as a prestigious programme.

Rao told PM Modi that the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple would be held in October or November. The Prime Minister responded positively and gave clear assurance that he would attend the inaugural programme, the CMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)