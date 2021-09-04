Left Menu

Congress forms 7-member committee to study matters of caste census

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study the matters related to caste census.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 07:06 IST
Congress forms 7-member committee to study matters of caste census
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study the matters related to caste census. As per a statement released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, the committee will be convened by former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily.

West Bengal MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, RPN Singh and PL Punia are the other members of the committee. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, several opposition members demanded the caste-based census. The lower house later passed the bill to restore the power of states and union territories to prepare and maintain their own list of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021