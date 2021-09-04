Gujarat: Two cops held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Two police personnel have been arrested in the Tapi district of Gujarat for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, which they had sought in exchange of preparing a favorable probe report in a land-related case, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday. The complainant in the case had refused to pay a bribe to the two accused - circle police inspector of Vyara and a police sub-inspector posted in Superintendent of Police (SP) office - and approached the ACB, which then laid a trap and nabbed the accused, the official said.

The accused, identified as PSI PM Amin and circle PI P J Makwana, were arrested on Friday, he said. ''An FIR against the sister of the complainant in a land-related matter had been registered at Valod police station in Tapi district. The accused had approached the Gujarat High Court with a plea to quash the FIR, following which it gave a stay on it and sought a report from the investigating officer,'' he said. The matter was being investigated by the circle police inspector, who demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to prepare a favorable report for submission in the high court. It was decided between the complainant and the accused that the former would pay the money in two installments of Rs 50,000 each, he added.

''Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB, which then laid a trap at the circle police inspector's office at Vyara and the accused duo was arrested while accepting the money,'' he said.

