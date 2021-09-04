Business brief

Coal India arm BCCL organised a special programme to spread awareness about sanitation and COVID-19-related precautionary measures, as part of nationwide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

As part of the ongoing drive, the CSR department of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) distributed 125 packets of hand sanitisers and face masks to the residents of Algoria Basti, a predominantly SC/ ST/ OBC village in PootkiBalihari (PB) area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, the coal ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)