Maha: Two workers killed in explosion at textile unit in Palghar

Two workers were killed and five others were injured in an explosion and resultant fire at a textile factory in Tarapur industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district on early Saturday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at Jakharia Industries at 5:50 am, said district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

The explosion took place in a `thermic fluid heater' used to circulate hot thermic fluid for drying of textiles, Kadam said. The blast was heard almost five km away, he added.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and were said to be out of danger. Teams of MIDC Tarapur fire brigade reached the spot by 6 am and extinguished the blaze within an hour, Kadam said.

The deceased workers were identified as Mithilesh Rajwanshi (34) and Chhotelal Saroj (36). Both died due to burn injuries, the official said. Police were conducting further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)