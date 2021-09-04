Left Menu

Maha: Two workers killed in explosion at textile unit in Palghar

The blast was heard almost five km away, he added.The injured were admitted to a local hospital and were said to be out of danger.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:11 IST
Maha: Two workers killed in explosion at textile unit in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers were killed and five others were injured in an explosion and resultant fire at a textile factory in Tarapur industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district on early Saturday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at Jakharia Industries at 5:50 am, said district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

The explosion took place in a `thermic fluid heater' used to circulate hot thermic fluid for drying of textiles, Kadam said. The blast was heard almost five km away, he added.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and were said to be out of danger. Teams of MIDC Tarapur fire brigade reached the spot by 6 am and extinguished the blaze within an hour, Kadam said.

The deceased workers were identified as Mithilesh Rajwanshi (34) and Chhotelal Saroj (36). Both died due to burn injuries, the official said. Police were conducting further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021