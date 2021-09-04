CID summons Suvendu Adhikari in connection with former bodyguard's death

West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday in connection with the unnatural death case of his bodyguard, Subhabrata Chakraborty. Earlier in July a four-member CID delegation visited Purba Medinipur to probe Chakraborty's death.

The case is related to Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago. CID had taken the case from Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur on July 14. The case was filed by Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty. (ANI)

