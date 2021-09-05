Left Menu

President Kovind pays tribute to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 11:01 IST
President Kovind pays tribute to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
President Ram Nath Kovind paying floral tribute tribute to former President Dr S Radhakrishnan. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary. "President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #TeachersDay," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021