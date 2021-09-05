5 kids drown while bathing in pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Left Menu

Five children drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthans Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred in the Mangalwar area. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, the police officer said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:09 IST
The incident occurred in the Mangalwar area. Six children, aged between 8 and 12 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath but they slipped into deep waters, they said.

Five of them drowned while one managed to come out, SHO of Mangalwar police station, Harendra Souda said.

The villagers jumped into the pond to rescue the children. They were then rushed to a hospital where five were declared dead at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bhavesh (10), Chandrashekhar and Sumit both 12-year-old, and Prince and Harish, both 8-years-old. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, the police officer said.

