5 kids drown while bathing in pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
Five children drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthans Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred in the Mangalwar area. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, the police officer said.
- Country:
- India
Five children drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred in the Mangalwar area. Six children, aged between 8 and 12 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath but they slipped into deep waters, they said.
Five of them drowned while one managed to come out, SHO of Mangalwar police station, Harendra Souda said.
The villagers jumped into the pond to rescue the children. They were then rushed to a hospital where five were declared dead at the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Bhavesh (10), Chandrashekhar and Sumit both 12-year-old, and Prince and Harish, both 8-years-old. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhavesh
- Chittorgarh
- Harendra Souda
- Harish
- Chandrashekhar
- Mangalwar
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
BJP won't be allowed to hijack the word "Hindu": Harish Rawat
Congress to contest 2022 Punjab polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership, says Harish Rawat
Punjab power tussle: Four rebel ministers to meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun
Harish Parvathaneni appointed as India's next Ambassador to Germany
Harish Parvathaneni to be India's ambassador to Germany