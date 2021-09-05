Unauthenticated videos show Guinea's President Conde detained by army
Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:21 IST
- Country:
- Guinea
Videos shared on social media showed Guinea's President Alpha Conde being detained by army special forces on Sunday.
The videos, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, were posted following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace in Conakry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guinea
- Conakry
- Alpha Conde
Advertisement