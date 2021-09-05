Left Menu

Five ultras held from Chhattisgarh forest

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:50 IST
Five Naxals were nabbed by a joint team of the police and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday. Three tiffin bombs were recovered from the five ultras on Saturday by a joint team of the CRPF, DRG, CAF and police personnel out on a search cum area domination operation in the jungles of Kangodipara village in the Phulbagdi police station area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told reporters.

A case under the Explosives Substances Act was registered against these Naxals identified as Kalmu Sanna (36), Muchaki Pojja (31), Kalmu Ganga (24), Muchaki Ayata (31) and Muchaki Ayata (31), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

