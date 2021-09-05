Guinea defence ministry says attack by mutinous soldiers repelled

Guinea's defence ministry said on Sunday that an attack by mutinous special forces on the presidential palace had been repelled, though it was not immediately clear who held power.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed Guinea's President Alpha Conde being detained by army special forces after hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace in Conakry.

