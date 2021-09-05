Left Menu

Firing incident in Delhi's Shahdara, no injuries reported

A firing incident was reported in the Farash Bazar area of Shahdara in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A firing incident was reported in the Farash Bazar area of Shahdara in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi Police said. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that head constable Rajeev Kumar who was posted at Farsh Bazar area in Shahdara fired from his service pistol.

The Delhi Police, in its official statement, said, "Today at around 5:48 pm, one firing incident was reported through a PCR call at Shakarpur. Upon inquiry, it has been revealed that one head constable named Rajeev Kumar, who was posted at Farsh Bazar, Shahdara had fired from his service pistol." Nobody was found injured, informed the statement.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

