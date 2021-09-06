African Union condemns military takeover in Guinea

The African Union (AU) bloc condemned on Sunday a military takeover in Guinea and demanded the immediate liberation of President Alpha Conde. A statement by AU chairman and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat called on the body's Peace and Security Council to meet urgently to examine the situation and take appropriate measures.

Special forces soldiers apparently ousted the long-serving Conde on Sunday, saying they had dissolved Guinea's government and constitution and closed its land and air borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)