Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 13-Jannik Sinner (Italy) Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.) 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 7-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

22-Reilly Opelka (U.S.) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa) Oscar Otte (Germany) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Germany) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

