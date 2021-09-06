German ambassador to China dies - Federal Foreign Office
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-09-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 09:03 IST
The German ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, has died, Germany's Federal Foreign Office announced on Monday.
"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China," the Federal Foreign Office said on its website.
